SSU athletic camps suspended indefinitely

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University is suspending its ongoing on-campus athletic camps after someone connected to a university program tested positive for COVID-19.

The men’s basketball individual camp at Shawnee State began Monday, July 13 and was scheduled to conclude Saturday, July 18 prior to its suspension. SSU’s volleyball skills camp which was scheduled to begin Monday, July 20 and conclude Wednesday, July 22 is also suspended indefinitely.

The following release was issued by the Shawnee State Office of Communications: “Shawnee State University is suspending all summer athletic camps in an abundance of caution after someone connected with its programs tested positive for coronavirus.

SSU Athletics Director Jeff Hamilton said that SSU’s athletics facilities are temporarily closed for extensive cleaning. SSU is working with the Portsmouth Health Department. Decisions about future summer camps will be made next week.”

