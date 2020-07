Tri-State Junior Golf Tour visits Creekside

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — 28 area youth golfers took to Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va. on Monday, July 13 for the second-to-last event of the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour season in 2020.

The Tri-State Junior Golf Tour will conclude its 2020 season Monday, July 20 at Bellefonte Country Club in Russell, Ky.

7-9 Division

Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 38

Sean Lucas — 64

Emma Dodson — 64

10-12 Division

Evan Johnson, Greenup, Ky. — 34

Brock Brown — 36

Emi Ledford — 48

Michael Pennington — 53

Kinzie Kilgore — 58

13-15 Division

Titus McGlone, Grayson, Ky. — 79

Price Harris — 80

Brody Kilburn — 83

Jeremiah Fizer — 83

Cody Fouts — 83

JD Montgomery — 88

Chad Camp — 121

Michael Blair — 127

13-18 Division Girls

Kileigh Mitchell, West Union, Oh. — 91

Lauren Nolty — 91

Laney Sorrell — 98

16-18 Division

Clayton Ison, Ashland, Ky. — 81

Dakota Pell — 81

Boone Gibson — 81

Brynden Roark — 83

Logan Cummins — 83

Derrick Pell — 83

Jackson McComas — 86

Max Waddell — 90

Gavin Baker — 92

