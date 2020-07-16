Colts triple up Shockers

CHILLICOTHE — Unfortunately for the Shockers, the Colts indeed have their number this summer.

For the fourth time in as many matchups, Chillicothe Post 757 continued its 2020 mastery of Waverly Post 142 — as the Colts raced out to a 9-0 lead en route to defeating visiting Waverly 9-3 on Wednesday in an SCOL baseball game at Hoffman Field.

The Colts scored six second-stanza markers, then added on two more runs in the third and another in the fifth for a 9-0 advantage.

The Shockers, which had lost each of the previous three meetings by double digits including twice in tournament tilts, salvaged some points with two in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Both of Post 142’s SCOL losses came against the Colts, as the Shockers finished 4-2 in the four-team 2020 league.

They are now 11-9, and hosted high school squad Meigs on Thursday.

On Wednesday, and for the second time in as many weeks, the Shockers were short-circuited by Chillicothe pitcher Nick Salyer.

Two weeks ago, Salyer struck out 14 Shockers in tossing a complete-game three-hitter with only one unearned run.

This time, he whiffed 11 batters, faced four hitters apiece in the first, fourth and fifth frames, and met the minimum three in the second and third.

Prior to the final two innings, the Shockers’ only baserunners were Kannon Pack following his first-inning single, Michael Goodman reaching on an error in the third, Derek Eblin singling in the fourth and Easton Lansing walking in the fifth.

In the sixth, Goodman and Pack both singled —then crossed on Eblin’s two-run double.

In the seventh, it was Goodman doing the doubling, as he mashed a two-out two-bagger —bringing in Jake Thornsberry who was hit by a pitch.

After Goodman’s at-bat, both Weston Roop and Pack drew walks to load the bases — but all three Shockers were left stranded for the 9-3 final count.

While Salyer shut the Shockers down, the Colts kept up the heat on Post 142.

Lane Mettler was the first of three Shockers’ pitchers and charged with the loss, going the first two innings and allowing eight runs — six of which were earned — on five hits and four walks.

Eblin relieved him and went the next three frames, surrendering the second run of the Colts’ third inning.

He too gave up five hits and fanned four.

Chillicothe, which batted around and sent 10 men to the plate in the second stanza, scored six runs on four hits —combined with an intentional walk and a wild pitch.

Mettler then walked the first two Colts of the third, as both scored and combined with two singles off Eblin and a sacrifice bunt.

The final tally, in the fifth frame, was the result of a walk, a stolen base, two singles and a passed ball.

Chillicothe actually stranded eight runners, but still kept up its dominance over the Shockers entering Sunday’s “Region 5” tournament.

