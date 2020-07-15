History made at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — History was made in Portsmouth Friday night as The Dean Knittel Memorial came to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the first time in the three-year history of the race. With big money on the line, the event witnessed (39) 410 Winged Sprint Car drivers and 17 Super Late Model racers visit PRP.

Former NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series regular Kyle Larson captured the checkers in The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions-sanctioned Sprint Car race which went 30 laps and paid $15,534 to win. Parkersburg, WV’s Colten Burdette prevailed in the $3,654-to-win Late Model Feature.

The Sprints displayed incredible speeds throughout the night. Seven drivers recorded qualifying lap times less than 14 seconds. Larson established a new track record with a time of 13.646.

The Sprint Car race marked Night #7 of Ohio Speedweek. Larson led every single circuit maneuvering his way flawlessly through lapped traffic, as the first 25 laps of the 30-lap feature went caution free. Aaron Reutzel, Brock Zearfoss, Shane Stewart, and Cole Duncan rounded out the top five. Making up the remainder of the top 10 were Jimmy Stinson, Stuart Brubaker, Zeb Wise, Skylar Gee and Hunter Schuerenberg.

Larson and Reutzel picked up dash wins. Heat race winners included Zearfoss, Schuerenberg, Stinson, and Cory Eliason. Josh Baughman won the B-Main.

Colten Burdette was dominant in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division. He set fast time, won his heat, and led every lap of the 30-lap feature, but while Burdette was out front all evening, his night didn’t lack for a little excitement.

With four laps to go in the A-Main, he and a lapped car made contact in turn 1 which sent Burdette spinning to a halt, however, the lapped car was charged with the caution and Burdette resumed the point. He would never look back holding off Freddy Carpenter, Kirk Phillips, RJ Conley, and Jackie Boggs to the finish. Rounding out the top 10 were Shannon Thornsberry, Ronnie Whitt, Chris Garnes, Delmas Conley, and Fast Eddy.

