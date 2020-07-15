Spence ready to make early impact with SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Finding student-athletes who have experiences in being multi-sport talents are only of benefit to any program.

Look no further than the talent that incoming transfer Kiki Spence will provide.

Spence — a multi-sport standout at Bill Crothers Secondary School in Markham, Ontario — will make the trek to Shawnee State after transferring from Mount Olive (N.C.).

For Spence, the opportunity to continue her college education at SSU is one that she is excited to explore.

“Signing with Shawnee State gives me the opportunity to further develop the drive and motivation to be the best I can be on and off the pitch, leading me to become an all-around individual for life after graduation,” Spence said. “I believe that I will be able to reach the academic and athletic goals that I want to attain for myself at SSU.”

During her time at Bill Crothers Secondary School, Spence became an Ontario scholar graduate and was named as the Ontario Soccer U-15 MVP.

Spence then started her collegiate soccer career at Lake Erie in Painesville, before transferring to Mount Olive in North Carolina, where she tallied an assist during the 2018 season.

Additionally, during Spence’s time at Lake Erie, the Canadian ran in six meets for the Storm — competing in the 60, 100 and 200-meter dashes for the indoor and outdoor track and field program.

Like fellow recruit Sydney Kohler, Spence was attracted to Shawnee State’s academic programs, especially in exercise science and occupational therapy.

While in those programs, Spence hopes to continue to build on Shawnee State’s strong academic performance as a women’s soccer program while achieving her own goals.

“Academically, I hope to earn my Bachelor’s degree along with a GPA higher than 3.5,” Spence said. “Athletically, I would like to continue to excel to my full potential in soccer and pursue a professional career after I graduate.”

