Shockers fall at Jackson

JACKSON — The Shockers started with a run, but quickly left too many ducks on the pond.

In turn, host Post 81 of Jackson answered with five unanswered runs, including an immediate four for the bottom half of the second inning, and went on to defeat Post 142 5-1 on Monday at “Sparky” Haller Field in Jackson.

With the loss, the Shockers snapped a three-game winning streak — and fell to 11-8.

The Shockers scored their only run in the second stanza — when Waverly staring pitcher J.T. Barnett and Ben Flanders singled, combined with Jake Thornsberry reached on an error and stealing second base.

Barnett scored, but Flanders and Thornsberry were left stranded at second and third —part of an unfortunate recurring theme for Post 142.

Against Jackson pitcher Gabe Lanhart, who struck out five Shockers in pitching a complete game for the win, the guests left runners aboard in the opening six innings —as Michael Goodman got erased on a double play to end the game.

In the first frame, Weston Roop reached on an error, and —combined with a Kannon Pack walk, a wild pitch and a passed ball —made it to third.

But Lanhart left him there along with Pack at second, followed by Thornsberry in scoring position when Barnett scored.

Pack walked again in the third and singled in the fifth, but for the third time in the contest, was stranded at second base.

In the fourth, Easton Lansing and Flanders both walked, but Lanhart left both Shockers on the corners.

Lansing then hit into a fielder’s choice in the sixth, which retired Lane Mettler, who reached by being hit with a pitch.

But Lanhart left Lansing at second, as Goodman then singled in the seventh.

Barnett, in allowing all five runs of which only three were earned, suffered the pitching loss in working the first three innings.

He gave up four hits and three walks, and struck out three.

Logan Maynard pitched the final three for Waverly, allowing only a two-out RBI-single by Lanhart in the fourth.

He struck out two, retired Jackson 1-2-3 in the final two innings, and retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced.

Lanhart made it 5-1 after he crossed Caden Humphreys, who led off the fourth by being plunked — and advancing on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch.

Humphreys was the final batter Barnett faced before Maynard relieved him.

Humphreys had walked and previously scored in the second, sandwiched around a Brock Eggers single and a Chase Ingalls RBI-double.

Lanhart — following a walk — then landed his first of two RBI-singles for a 4-1 lead.

The Shockers return to the road, and return to action on Wednesday, with an SCOL affair at Chillicothe 757.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Staff report

