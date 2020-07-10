Post 23, Hillsboro end in rain delay draw

PORTSMOUTH — Extra innings were necessary but only for a short time in Thursday’s baseball game between Portsmouth Post 23 and Hillsboro Post 129 — before Mother Nature intervened of course.

The downpour that halted the 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth began as the first batter, Hillsboro’s Josh Wolfe, took the plate.

Post 23 held a 3-0 lead after five innings versus Hillsboro before allowing three Post 129 runs during the top of the sixth.

Post 23’s Reece Whitley allowed four hits, three earned runs and walked three batters during his six innings pitched.

Hunter Thomas relieved Whitley during the top of the seventh, and allowed no runs and two hits in his one inning pitched.

Post 23’s offense was jump-started in the second inning when Jaden Jessee’s leadoff triple was capitalized further by a Cade McNeil RBI-single to left field.

Logan Hankins would score a run for Post 23 in the bottom of the fourth via Braden Horr’s RBI-single, making it 2-0 Portsmouth.

Hankins proceeded to drive in Thomas via fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth, extending Post 23’s lead over Hillsboro to 3-0.

Hillsboro’s three runs scored to tie the game a half-inning later in the top of the sixth would prove crucial — when the umpiring crew made the decision to call the game shortly thereafter.

Post 23 is scheduled to host a tri-match at Branch Rickey Park on Saturday versus Minford and the Jackson Post 81 Senior team beginning at 11 a.m.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

