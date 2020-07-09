Reyes looking to bring strong defensive mindset to SSU

In the sport of soccer, effective defenders don’t have to be tall or physically imposing.

They just have to have a lot of heart.

Northwest’s Eva Reyes is neither the tallest or most physically imposing of defenders, but Reyes has made up for it with effort and a pure will that matches the best defenders around the Southern Ohio area, and then some. The Northwest graduate will prepare to make a similar impact inside the Mid-South Conference when Reyes suits up for the SSU women’s soccer program beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.

“Ever since I started playing soccer, I always wanted to play soccer at the collegiate level,” Reyes said. “To me, playing collegiate soccer is a dream come true.”

Initially from Honduras, Reyes made a quick impact for Northwest as a freshman, earning Second-Team All-SOC honors for her play. After returning to Honduras as a sophomore, Reyes made the trek back to Northwest for her final two seasons of competition and helped lead the Scioto County program to new heights.

In her junior season, Reyes led Northwest to sweeps of West and Piketon as the unit finished 6-11-1 during her junior campaign while dropping the goals-against-average mark from 4.59 to 3.11 in 2018. Through Reyes’ final campaign in 2019, the Northwest program made school history, matching their win total, sweeping West for the second year in a row, and taking three victories from Piketon, including a 9-0 victory in a Division III Sectional Semifinal contest to claim the program’s first-ever postseason victory.

By winning six games apiece over the program’s final two years of competition, Reyes had helped lead Northwest to 12 victories in two years after the program just won three games combined in 2016 and 2017. She earned Second-Team All-SOC and Second-Team All-Southeast District honors as a junior, followed by First-Team All-SOC and All-Southeast District accolades to cap off her high school career.

Beyond playing soccer, however, Reyes has greater aspirations to succeed. While playing soccer for SSU, Reyes plans to pursue a career in nursing with the intention of returning to her native Honduras to aid healthcare in her home country.

It all adds up to a driven person who will greatly benefit the SSU lineup.

“I hope to graduate from the nursing program and help out my community in Honduras with the degree,” Reyes said. “I have always wanted to stay close to my family when I went to college, and SSU is my closest and most efficient option.”

