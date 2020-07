Hidden Cove results for TSJGT

GRAYSON — 47 golfers participated in event four of the 2020 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Ky Monday, July 6. The event had originally been scheduled for Monday, June 29 but was postponed a week due to Kentucky State Parks affiliated golf courses not being reopened until the first of July.

The next stop in the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour takes golfers to Creekside Golf Club in Lavalette, W.Va on Monday, July 13.

Results from TSJGT event at Hidden Cove:

7-9 Division

Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 45

Sean Lucas — 63

Emma Dodson — 63

10-12 Division — Flight 1

Bryant Stephens, Flatwoods, Ky. — 34

Emi Ledford — 49

Blake Cook — 52

Brock Brown — 53

10-12 Division — Flight 2

Evan Johnson, Greenup, Ky. — 38

Kinzie Kilgore — 54

Michael Pennington — 58

Gage Lykins — 65

13-15 Division — Flight 1

Landon Roberts, Proctorville, Oh. — 76

Price Harris — 80

JD Montgomery — 89

Eli Ford — 91

Brody Kilburn — 100

13-15 Division — Flight 2

Cody Fouts — 87

Jeremiah Fizer — 94

Brayden DeHart — 101

Michael Blair — 113

Andrew McDavid — 141

Connor Amos — WD

Girls Division 13-18

Morgan Kennedy, Ashland, Ky. — 80

Tessa Leibee — 82

Taylor Ralston — 90

Abbi Zornes — 91

Adison Caldwell — 91

Victoria Brown — 101

Kristen Ramey — 109

16-18 Division — Flight 1

Connor Calhoun, Grayson, Ky. — 72

Gunner Cassitty — 77

Max Waddell — 80

Clayton Ison — 83

Daulton McDonald — 83

Tanner Stevenson — 87

Bryden Roark — 88

Tyson Webb — 88

Hunter Musser — 88

TJ Holt — 90

16-18 Division — Flight 2

Clayton Jones, West Union, Oh. — 81

Derrick Pell — 81

Dakota Pell — 82

Parker Miller — 84

Aden Weeks — 92

Eli Adkins — 92

Alex Deborde — 93

Matthew Koverman — 106