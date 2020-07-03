Minford’s Daniels named Rio RSC Scholar-Athlete

MIDDLETOWN — The River States Conference has announced its Scholar-Athlete teams for the 2020 spring sports seasons.

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

The University of Rio Grande’s honorees included:

* Softball—sophomore Kylie Tong of Latham (Western)

* Baseball—graduate senior Zach Kendall of Troy (Troy) and seniors Eli Daniels of Minford (Minford) and Trey Meade of Seaman (North Adams)

* Men’s Golf—senior Logan Sheets of Bidwell (River Valley)

* Women’s Golf—sophomore Abby Eichmiller of Vincent (Warren)

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.