SSU camps and clinics set for July

Women’s Soccer Individual Camp

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s soccer program at Shawnee State University will host its annual 2020 SSU Individual Camp for players who are entering the second through 12th grades from Tuesday, July 7 thru Thursday, July 9 at Shawnee Turf.

The camp, which will cost $100 for each individual player and will be co-ed, will be broken into three different sessions — with a cap of 48 individuals per age group.

Camp payment can be made here.

The sessions are as follows:

* Grades 2-5 | 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/52.php

* Grades 6-8 | 12:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/53.php

* Grades 9-12 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/54.php

Each camper should bring their own water bottle and their own soccer ball, with the bottle and ball properly labeled.

All campers should also arrive properly dressed each day.

Each applicant is encouraged to have had a physical check-up within the last year.

There will be temperature screenings and health questions asked each day upon arrival for each camper.

Parents will have to watch from inside their cars.

When parents come to the information desk, they will need to wear their face masks.

The field, as a whole, will be split into eight boxes.

One coach/player will be in each box with six campers in each box.

The proper social distancing protocols will be in effect for each of these box assignments.

Restroom breaks will be limited.

Please encourage your child to use the restroom before arriving at the camp.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.

Men’s Basketball Individual Camp

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University will host its annual Shawnee State Individual Camp from Monday, July 13 through Saturday, July 18 at Waller Gymnasium.

Sessions will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during all six days of the camp, with the sessions lasting 45 minutes apiece.

Each camper will be charged $35 per session.

For four sessions, a camper will pay a $100 fee.

Payment fee is located at https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBKBDC.

There is no age limit for the camp.

For more information on setting up times as well as workout information, please contact DeLano Thomas — Shawnee State men’s basketball head coach — at dthomas2@shawnee.edu.

Volleyball Skills Camp

PORTSMOUTH — The volleyball program at Shawnee State University will host its annual 2020 Volleyball Skills Camp from Monday, July 20 thru Wednesday, July 22.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The camp, which will cost $55 per camper, will have four different sessions lasting an hour-and-a-half apiece.

Sessions are as follows:

Session 1, Grades 4-7 — 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/56.php

Session 2, Grades 6-9 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/57.php

Session 3, Grades 4-6 — 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/58.php

Session 4, Grades 7-9 — 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/59.php

Each session will have a maximum of 16 players, and with a split court, will have eight student-athletes and two coaches on each side of the floor.

The camp will include individualized instruction from SSU coaches and players, focusing on passing, serving, setting and hitting.

Each camper should bring their own water bottle and their own volleyball, with the bottle and ball properly labeled.

All campers should also arrive properly dressed each day.

Each applicant is encouraged to have had a physical check-up within the last year.

There will be temperature screenings and health questions asked each day upon arrival for each camper.

Restroom breaks will be limited during the camp sessions.

Please encourage your child to use the restroom before arriving at the camp.

Parents will have to watch from inside their cars.

When parents come to the information desk, they will need to wear their face masks.

For questions or more information, please contact Devan Scarberry, SSU head volleyball coach, at dscarberry@shawnee.edu.

Men’s Basketball Coaches Clinic

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University, in conjunction with the boys basketball program at Portsmouth High School, will be hosting a coaches clinic on Thursday, July 23 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The clinic will be held at Waller Gymnasium on the campus of Shawnee State.

Two NCAA Division I Power Five assistants, an NCAA Division I Mid-Major head coach, and an NCAA Division II head coach will be speaking at the clinic.

The agenda for the clinic is as follows, by order of speaker:

6 p.m., Jack Owens — Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball head coach, RedHawk defensive concepts

6:45 p.m., Ryan Pedon — Ohio State associate head coach, Ohio State offensive concepts and quick hitters

7:30 p.m., Shawn Walker — Elizabeth City State University head coach, situational close-outs

8:15 p.m., Joel Justus — Kentucky assistant basketball coach, breakdown drills for teaching the UK offense

The cost of this clinic is $40 per coach.

A staff of up to five coaches is $125.

Registration can be done electronically by e-mailing Jack Trainer from Shawnee State at jvtrainer@frontier.com or Len Collins from Portsmouth High School at len.m.collins@gmail.com.

Coaches can also call Coach Trainer at (740) 708-4632 or Coach Collins at (740) 352-3225.

All checks and money orders should be made out to Shawnee State University Men’s Basketball, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis, and will be limited due to social distancing requirements.

Esports Scholarship Offer

PORTSMOUTH — In a partnership with eFuse, the Shawnee State University Esports program will be offering a $1,000 scholarship to a competitive gamer for the Fall 2020 semester on forward.

Requirements for the scholarship are for the individuals in question to have high school GPAs of a 2.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, have applied or been accepted to Shawnee State, complete the eFuse portfolio, and show high-level skill in one of the following titles: Overwatch, Hearthstone, Rocket League, League of Legends, SMITE, VALORANT, Call of Duty, Super Smash Bros, and MTG Arena.

To apply for and gather information on the scholarship, visit here.