757 Colts cruise past Shockers

PIKETON — Unfortunately for the Shockers, so far anyway, they simply haven’t kept pace with the Chillicothe 757 Colts.

That’s because, for the third time in as many meetings this season, the Waverly Post 142 baseball team struggled mightily against Chillicothe — the latest of which was on Thursday with a 9-1 defeat to the visiting Colts at Piketon High School.

The loss was Waverly’s third consecutive to drop its record to 8-7, as that skid started with a 14-1 loss to the Colts in last Saturday’s quarterfinal tilt as part of the annual Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament.

In the semifinals of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament, Chillicothe dashed past the Shockers in the form of a 14-0 shutout.

Both of those matchups only went five innings with the 10-run mercy rule, so at least Waverly took Chillicothe to the full seven innings on Thursday.

Still, they lost by at least eight runs — and only accounted for one.

And, it wasn’t until the sixth inning in which the Shockers scored —trailing 7-0 at that point.

Weston Roop doubled for Waverly to lead off, advanced to third on a passed ball, and eventually crossed.

The Colts, specifically Nick Salyer, simply answered with his solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Salyer stunned the Shockers with a three-hit and four runs batted in performance, which included his home run and a two-run double in the fourth frame that made it 7-0.

Salyer also pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out a massive 14 Shockers in the process.

He retired Waverly 1-2-3 in the first, third and fifth innings, and struck out the Shockers for all three outs in the second and fifth.

He actually escaped a bases-loaded jam with the three straight strikeouts in the second —after Waverly’s Derek Eblin and Logan Maynard walked, sandwiched around an Easton Lansing single.

Besides Roop’s double in the sixth, the only other Shocker baserunners after the second were Eblin on a double in the fourth and Roger Woodruff with a single in the seventh.

Eblin did reach third on a wild pitch, but was left stranded.

Chillicothe — as Waverly utilized four pitchers — cranked out 11 hits, including four for two runs in the opening inning.

The Colts tacked on two more in the fourth with Salyer’s double, which was set up with three walks including one which was intentional.

They then combined two hits, three walks and a Shocker error for their three runs in the sixth.

Before Salyer smacked his seventh-inning homer, Ryan Schwartz —who also poked three hits and scored four runs —doubled and eventually crossed on a balk.

The Shockers return home, and return to non-league action, against Ashland on Tuesday.

Staff report

