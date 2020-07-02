SSU Esports eFuse to award scholarship

PORTSMOUTH — In a partnership with eFuse, the Shawnee State University Esports program will be offering a $1,000 scholarship to a competitive gamer for the Fall 2020 semester on forward.

Requirements for the scholarship are for the individuals in question to have high school GPAs of a 2.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, have applied or been accepted to Shawnee State, complete the eFuse portfolio, and show high-level skill in one of the following titles: Overwatch, Hearthstone, Rocket League, League of Legends, SMITE, VALORANT, Call of Duty, Super Smash Bros, and MTG Arena.

“Shawnee State Esports is happy to partner with eFuse,” SSU Esports assistant coach Travis Lynn said. “They are setting the standards in creating a presentable esports and gaming portfolio. Their platform presents all the information a coach would want. We appreciate their continued support in our esports program.”

The SSU Esports coaching staff will be in contact with future winners.

To apply for and gather information on the scholarship, visit here. For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.