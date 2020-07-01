Jeeps snap skid, edge Falcons

SOUTH WEBSTER — Jaren Lower took the host Jeeps a level higher.

That’s because Lower, a sophomore-to-be for South Webster, pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Jeeps snapped a losing streak and defeated visiting Minford 6-4 in a Scioto County baseball league game on Tuesday.

Following the cancellation of the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring season, the Jeeps — along with Clay, Minford, Notre Dame and Valley from Scioto County — joined Coal Grove from Ohio and Raceland and Greenup County from Kentucky in forming an independent league.

The Falcons — benefiting from five South Webster errors in the game — actually opened with a 3-0 lead on their initial at-bat, but the Jeeps scored six unanswered over the course of the next six innings.

The Jeeps scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth stanzas — sandwiched around a three-run outburst in the third frame for a 4-3 go-ahead advantage.

In addition to outscoring Minford 6-4, that was the same amount of hits each club collected.

But Lower was the man of the hour.

His shutout included only two walks with 10 strikeouts, as Minford mustered only one hit against him from the second inning on.

In four of those five innings, Lower faced the minimum three Falcons.

“Jaren threw a great game for us tonight. As a freshman, he’s asked to do a lot for our team and he answered the call in this one,” said South Webster coach Ryan McClintic. “He pounded the zone early and often and was able to go the distance for us.”

Caleb Cunningham paced the Jeeps at the plate by going 2-for-3, as Brice Robnett, Gabe Ruth and Riley Cook each went 1-for-3.

Ruth doubled and scored two runs while Robnett, Cook and Cam Carpenter recorded a run batted in apiece.

Nick Smith had South Webster’s other basehit.

Brooks went 2-for-2 for Minford, while Davis and Lore each landed a hit.

South Webster, which was scheduled to travel to Valley on Wednesday, was set to cross the Ohio River and play at Raceland on Thursday.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

