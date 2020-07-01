Hounds blank Post 23

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Unfortunately for the Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors baseball team, the last week-plus has been a June swoon.

That’s because the Seniors suffered a sixth consecutive defeat which was book-ended by the host Huntington Hounds on Tuesday, as the Hounds held the Seniors to only a single basehit en route to blanking Post 23 6-0 in a non-league tilt at Marshall University.

A week ago Tuesday, the visiting Hounds —which are a 17-and-under travel team based in Huntington, W. Va. — doubled up the Seniors 8-4 in their first non-scrimmage contest of the summer.

That was Portsmouth’s initial game following winning the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament championship, as the Seniors slipped to 5-14 following their second setback against the Hounds in seven days.

Post 23 lost all four of its games in last weekend’s Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament in Chillicothe, including a pair of 9-0 shutouts last Friday — followed by allowing 11 runs in each of its two Saturday affairs and combing for only three.

Against the Hounds, which feature three standout Scioto County high school seniors-to-be, Post 23 —facing four Hounds hurlers —combined for only three baserunners, which were an Andrew Andronis hit and two walks.

Chase Conley and Braden Horr had the bases on balls at-bats.

The first three Huntington pitchers threw a pair of innings apiece, while Minford’s Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis pitched the last — and struck out two.

The foursome actually combined for eight strikeouts of Post 23 batters.

Hunter Thomas pitched three and one-thirds frames for Post 23, allowing six hits and two walks with four strikeouts while Logan Hankins had two and two-thirds with four hits, three walks and three Ks.

Both Seniors surrendered three earned runs apiece, as the Hounds scored single runs in the opening three innings followed by a three-spot in the fourth for its final markers.

Of the Hounds’ 10 hits, Vogelsong-Lewis accounted for two including a triple — as he also scored a run, drove one in, and drew a walk.

He had four total bases, as Clay’s Clay Cottle drew a pair of walks while Valley’s Breckon Williams had one.

Portsmouth was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Chillicothe Post 757 on Wednesday, as it is also set to participate in Ashland’s 4th of July Tournament this weekend.

