SSU MBB to host individual camp

PORTSMOUTH — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University will host its annual Shawnee State Individual Camp from Monday, July 13 through Saturday, July 18 at Waller Gymnasium.

Sessions will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during all six days of the camp, with the sessions lasting 45 minutes apiece.

Each camper will be charged $35 per session.

For four sessions, a camper will pay a $100 fee.

Payment fee is located at https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBKBDC.

There is no age limit for the camp.

For more information on setting up times as well as workout information, please contact DeLano Thomas — Shawnee State men’s basketball head coach — at dthomas2@shawnee.edu.

