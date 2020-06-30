Tri-State Junior Golf Tour visits Sugarwood

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — The Tri-State Junior Golf tour made its way to Sugarwood Golf Club located in Lavalette, West Virginia for its third tour stop of the 2020 Tour.

In total, 41 golfers participated in the Sugarwood GC event Monday, June 22 with three events remaining in the 2020 tour season.

7-9 Division

Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 43

Sean Lucas — 62

Emma Dodson — 66

10-12 Division

Flight 1

Brock Brock, Huntington, W. Va. — 40

Bryant Stephens — 42

Blake Cook — 43

Evan Johnson — 45

Mikey Shepherd — 61

Flight 2

Emi Ledford, Grayson, Ky. — 43

Addy Blakeman — 58

Kinzie Kilgore — 58

13-15 Division

Flight 1

Titus McGlone, Grayson, Ky. — 79

JD Montgomery — 87

Brady Blevins — 87

Jacob Hensley — 88

Brayden DeHart — 108

Flight 2

Jeremiah Fizer — 95

Torin Kirk — 97

Kolten Kirk — 101

Michael Blair — 132

Connor Amos — 147

Girls Division 13-18

Carley Cullop, Ashland, Ky. — 76

Morgan Kennedy — 78

Abbi Zornes — 80

Laney Sorrell — 96

Kristen Ramey — 103

Victoria Brown — 105

16-18 Division

Flight 1

Clayton Ison, Ashland, Ky. — 75

Clayton Jones — 78

Max Waddell — 79

Boone Gibson — 85

Brynden Roark — 85

Dakota Pell — 87

Hunter Musser — 89

Chase Blower — 90

Derrick Pell — 103

Flight 2

Logan Cummins, Piketon, Oh. — 82

Jackson McComas — 85

Christian Hall — 88

Aden Weeks — 90

Matthew Koverman — 94

Minford graduate Matthew Koverman tees off during his round as part of the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour’s visit to the Elks Country Club in McDermott. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Matt-Koverman-_-TSJGT.jpg Minford graduate Matthew Koverman tees off during his round as part of the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour’s visit to the Elks Country Club in McDermott. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

