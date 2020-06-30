Tri-State Junior Golf Tour visits Sugarwood

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — The Tri-State Junior Golf tour made its way to Sugarwood Golf Club located in Lavalette, West Virginia for its third tour stop of the 2020 Tour.
In total, 41 golfers participated in the Sugarwood GC event Monday, June 22 with three events remaining in the 2020 tour season.
7-9 Division
Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 43
Sean Lucas — 62
Emma Dodson — 66
10-12 Division
Flight 1
Brock Brock, Huntington, W. Va. — 40
Bryant Stephens — 42
Blake Cook — 43
Evan Johnson — 45
Mikey Shepherd — 61
Flight 2
Emi Ledford, Grayson, Ky. — 43
Addy Blakeman — 58
Kinzie Kilgore — 58
13-15 Division
Flight 1
Titus McGlone, Grayson, Ky. — 79
JD Montgomery — 87
Brady Blevins — 87
Jacob Hensley — 88
Brayden DeHart — 108
Flight 2
Jeremiah Fizer — 95
Torin Kirk — 97
Kolten Kirk — 101
Michael Blair — 132
Connor Amos — 147
Girls Division 13-18
Carley Cullop, Ashland, Ky. — 76
Morgan Kennedy — 78
Abbi Zornes — 80
Laney Sorrell — 96
Kristen Ramey — 103
Victoria Brown — 105
16-18 Division
Flight 1
Clayton Ison, Ashland, Ky. — 75
Clayton Jones — 78
Max Waddell — 79
Boone Gibson — 85
Brynden Roark — 85
Dakota Pell — 87
Hunter Musser — 89
Chase Blower — 90
Derrick Pell — 103
Flight 2
Logan Cummins, Piketon, Oh. — 82
Jackson McComas — 85
Christian Hall — 88
Aden Weeks — 90
Matthew Koverman — 94
