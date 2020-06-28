Teeters wins 200th as Shockers’ coach

CHILLICOTHE — Against Athens on Saturday, and after Ashland had its way with Waverly the day before, the Post 142 Shockers flipped the switch in the annual Jim Jadwin Memorial Baseball Tournament in Chillicothe.

They also assisted their head coach in accomplishing a milestone.

That’s because Post 142 skipper Jonathan Teeters captured his 200th career coaching win with the program, as the Shockers scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past Athens for a 6-4 come-from-behind victory at Hoffman Field.

Athens scored twice in the third and fifth frames, but back came the Shockers which scored once in the first, twice in the third and finally three times in the sixth.

In its other three at-bats, Post 142 was limited to only four batters apiece —and only a Kannon Pack double.

But with Waverly starting pitcher Cruz McFadden — a Paint Valley product — minimizing the Bulldogs’ threats, the Shockers maximized their chances.

McFadden worked the opening four innings, allowing only two earned runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Roger Woodruff went the next one and one-thirds, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks while fanning four.

Lane Mettler — after Athens advanced runners to second and third — came on in relief, struck out the final two Bulldogs, and gained the save.

With that, Teeters clinched career win 200.

“Cruz (McFadden) set the tone for us from the get-go, very pleased with his performance. Woody (Roger Woodruff) was solid in the work he put in and Lane (Mettler) came in to shut the game out,” said the coach. “I’ve had a lot of great players, assistant coaches and a great mentor in Coach Nob. We have a really great group of players this summer who all get along and put the team first, so it’s a pleasure to get number-200 with this team.”

While Teeters turned the tally to 200, the Shockers (8-4) secured win number eight in 2020 — in a dozen total tries.

Post 142 recorded seven hits, but arguably its two biggest came in the go-ahead sixth.

With one out, and with Waverly trailing 4-3, Jake Thornsberry drew a walk and Ben Flanders reached on an error.

Woodruff doubled and drove in Thornsberry for the tie, then with two away, Weston Roop singled to bring in Flanders and Woodruff with the leading — and ultimately winning — runs.

Roop actually got the Shockers’ scoring started, when he doubled with one out and then scored on Mettler’s double with two out.

Waverly went ahead 3-2 following three —thanks to Michael Goodman singling to lead off and Pack being hit by a pitch with one gone.

Both stole a base, and Easton Lansing landed a critical two-run single.

McFadden, meanwhile, made the most of escaping some tenuous situations he pitched himself into.

After allowing a walk and a single to lead off Athens’ initial at-bat, as those two Bulldogs stole their way to second and third, McFadden roared back by retiring seven consecutive batters —five of which he struck out.

In the fourth, he gave up two two-out singles and a pair of stolen bases as Athens once again had runners at second and third, but he induced a pop-out to second to end the inning.

The Bulldogs combined a double, a single, a walk, an error, a fielder’s choice and three stolen bases for their two third-frame runs, but McFadden further thwarted the threat when he collected his final strikeout —and Athens stranded a runner at second.

In the fifth facing Woodruff, Athens amounted its two go-ahead runs on two walks, an RBI-triple by Cornwell, a sacrifice fly by Nate Trainer, and a single.

But with runners at first and second, Woodruff whiffed the final two hitters he faced.

Like the second stanza, there were four strikeouts which Shocker pitchers recorded in the sixth, but one was a dropped third strike — which kept things going by a batter.

After Woodruff walked his third and final batter, he was pulled in favor of Mettler, who managed to strand Athens runners at second and third for the third —and final — time.

Chillicothe 14,

Waverly 1, 6 innings

For the second time in a week, and for the second time in a tournament elimination game, the Shockers (8-5) were on the wrong end of 14 runs against Chillicothe 757.

That’s because, in the quarterfinal contest against the host Post, the Shockers scored just once and fell 14-1 inside spacious VA Memorial Stadium.

A week ago, in Sunday’s semifinal against Chillicothe in the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament, Chillicothe shut out the Shockers 14-0.

And, on Saturday, it wasn’t until the sixth — and final — inning that they scored.

Lane Mettler, Easton Lansing and Logan Maynard all singled, as Maynard plated Mettler, who had earlier advanced to second on an error.

The Shockers’ only other baserunners were Lansing singles in the second and fourth, Weston Roop on a single in the first, Ben Flanders on a single in the second and a walk in the fourth, Mettler on a walk in the fourth, and Jake Thornsberry on a single in the fifth.

Chillicothe retired the Shockers 1-2-3 in the third, and turned double plays of 6-5 and 7-3 in the second and fifth frames respectively.

The Colts — against four Post 142 pitchers — crossed once in the first followed by three runs in the second, four more in the third and finally six in the sixth.

The Colts batted around twice with all 10 of their hitters approaching the dish in the four-run and six-run efforts.

Waverly 11,

Hillsboro 1, 6 innings

It seemed like most all, or at least several, Shockers got involved in this one.

Mason Ratcliff pitched a complete-game gem, and Post 142 cranked out 13 hits, as Waverly won with an 11-1 mercy-rule win over Hillsboro in Friday’s tournament opener at Hoffman Field.

The contest was called following the sixth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Shockers raised their record to 7-3, as Hillsboro — despite eight hits and ample opportunities to produce more runs — had its only marker in the third frame.

The Shockers — aside from going down 1-2-3 in the second and fourth — scored a single point in the opening inning, erupted for five runs in the third, and tallied twice in the fifth and thrice in the sixth for the final run-rule result.

Ratcliff’s run allowed was unearned, as he walked three and struck out four

Four Shockers —Michael Goodman who was 2-for-4 and Weston Roop, Kannon Pack and Roger Woodruff who all went 2-for-3 — secured at least two hits, while five others added one knock apiece.

Pack plated four runs batted in.

Goodman scored three runs while Pack and Levi Coriell crossed twice.

“Mason was very effective on the mound and had a solid outing. Offensively, we had a good approach and took a lot of quality swings,” said Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters.

In the first, though, it was actually Goodman scoring by combining his leadoff single, a stolen base and a throwing error along with a Roop walk.

The Shockers then went up 6-1 after three, batting around in the third for five runs on five hits, including a two-run double by Pack.

Easton Lansing and Jake Thornsberry chipped in RBI-singles, as Flanders had an RBI as well with a fielder’s choice.

Goodman singled to lead off the fifth, then with one out, Pack singled home Goodman —as Pack stole second and then scored on a two-out single by Jerrod Tackett.

In the sixth, the Shockers scored their final three runs on four more hits, including a leadoff double by Logan Maynard —who went to third on a passed ball.

Coriell and Woodruff followed with back-to-back singles, as Coriell crossed Maynard to make it 9-1.

Roop then singled to load the bases, as Hillsboro’s pitcher plunked Pack with a pitch to bring home Coriell.

Of course, that was more than enough run support for Ratcliff, who retired the Mavericks 1-2-3 in the first.

Wolfe paced Hillsboro by going 2-for-2 at the plate, as he had the Mavericks’ run-scoring single in the third.

His first single actually occurred in the second stanza, as Ratcliff walked two of his three total to load the bases with two outs.

But he escaped that jam, as well as with runners at second and third in the third, as Waverly’s only error allowed the Mavericks’ only run to reach base to lead off.

He then faced the minimum three in the fourth, executing a pickoff play for the third out.

In the fifth, Ratcliff thwarted another bases-loaded threat — after the Mavericks filled the sacks with a two-out double, a walk and a hit batsman.

But he induced a 6-3 groundout to end the inning, as the Shockers turned a 5-4-3 double play in the sixth.

Ashland 19,

Waverly 2, 4 innings

Ashland amounted at least four runs in every inning, including five runs apiece over each of the final three, en route to rolling the Shockers 19-2 in a Friday afternoon affair at VA Memorial Stadium.

The contest was called following the fourth inning with the 15-run mercy rule.

With both teams batting 10 players apiece, Post 76 sent nine to the plate in the first two innings — followed by 11 in the third and finally 10 in the fourth.

Waverly, which dropped to 7-4 with the loss, utilized four pitchers.

The Shockers went down 1-2-3 in their opening two at-bats, as Thornsberry and Clemmons both walked and scored in the third.

Thornsberry stole two bases and Clemmons one, as Pack singled for the Shockers’ only hit.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

