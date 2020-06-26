Baseball Scores and Schedule

Friday, June 26

Lancaster Post 11 Red 2, Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 0 (at Hillsboro Juniors Wooden Bat Tournament)

Jefferson County (Ky.) 9, Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors 0 (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Chillicothe 757 9, Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors 0 (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Waverly Post 142 11, Hillsboro 0, 6 innings (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Waverly Post 142 vs. Ashland (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Saturday, June 27

Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors vs. Greenville, 2 p.m. (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors vs. TBA, 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. (at Chillicothe Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament)

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors vs. Hillsboro Juniors, 10 a.m. (at Hillsboro Juniors Wooden Bat Tournament)

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors vs. Chillicothe 757, 5:30 p.m. (at Hillsboro Juniors Wooden Bat Tournament)