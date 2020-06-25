2021 SSU Athletics HOF nominations open

PORTSMOUTH — Nominations for the Shawnee State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 are now open to the public, according to university officials.

Nominees must have graduated from Shawnee State with a bachelor’s degree, or have had their eligibility exhausted five seasons prior to 2020.

Coaches who are nominated must have coached at Shawnee State for a minimum of 15 years.

Nominators are limited to one nomination. Nominations will close on Tuesday, June 30, with the committee review and voting process scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 1.

The SSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced on Homecoming Weekend, which will be Saturday, Oct. 24.

The members of the Class of 2021 will then be inducted in the Hall of Fame ceremony that will take place on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

To make a nomination, please fill out the form located at https://www.ssuhalloffame.com/nominations2021.

The link can also be accessed by clicking on the Inside Athletics tab and selecting Hall of Fame on the dropdown menu.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.