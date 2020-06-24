SSU women’s soccer Individual Camp set

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s soccer program at Shawnee State University will host its annual 2020 SSU Individual Camp for players who are entering the second through 12th grades from Tuesday, July 7 thru Thursday, July 9 at Shawnee Turf.

The camp, which will cost $100 for each individual player and will be co-ed, will be broken into three different sessions — with a cap of 48 individuals per age group.

Camp payment can be made here.

The sessions are as follows:

* Grades 2-5 | 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/52.php

* Grades 6-8 | 12:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/53.php

* Grades 9-12 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/54.php

Each camper should bring their own water bottle and their own soccer ball, with the bottle and ball properly labeled.

All campers should also arrive properly dressed each day.

Each applicant is encouraged to have had a physical check-up within the last year.

There will be temperature screenings and health questions asked each day upon arrival for each camper.

Parents will have to watch from inside their cars.

When parents come to the information desk, they will need to wear their face masks.

The field, as a whole, will be split into eight boxes.

One coach/player will be in each box with six campers in each box.

The proper social distancing protocols will be in effect for each of these box assignments.

Restroom breaks will be limited.

Please encourage your child to use the restroom before arriving at the camp.

