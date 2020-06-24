Hounds extend lead late to win over Post 23

PORTSMOUTH — An early lead for the Huntington Hounds shrank to just a one-run advantage over Portsmouth Post 23 before the Hounds — a 17-U travel team based in Huntington. W. Va., — would re-extend their lead late to capture an 8-4 win at Branch Rickey Park in Portsmouth.

The 8-4 decision for the Hounds improved the squad featuring three Scioto County baseball players approaching their senior seasons in the 2020-21 school year.

Minford’s Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Clay’s Clay Cottle and Valley’s Breckon Williams “returned” to Scioto County for a game against the Post 23 Senior team Tuesday — a game that also happened to be the Hounds’ first non-scrimmage of the 2020 summer season.

In the top of the first, it was the three Scioto County Hounds who did the damage on the scoreboard, giving their team an early lead.

Cottle was the first baserunner of the game with a walk, and was promptly knocked in via a Vogelsong-Lewis triple in the next at-bat.

With Vogelsong-Lewis standing on third, Williams hit a sacrifice fly into right field to bring home the runner in scoring position and give the Hounds a 2-0 lead.

Huntington would add three additional runs in the top of the second, as Post 23’s Jaden Jessee finished his outing having faced 13 batters.

Wheelersburg junior-to-be Hunter Thomas drove in Valley’s Blake Wood in the bottom of the second to give Post 23 its first run of the game, now trailing 5-1.

Elias Robson, a Wheelersburg class of 2021 teammate of Thomas’, and Thomas took over the mound duties for Post 23 — beginning in the top of the third.

In their four combined innings, Huntington would remain at five runs with the duo of Pirates allowing just two hits and three walks.

Then, 2020 Clay graduate Caleb McNutt drove in Post 23’s second run of the game in the bottom of the fourth via a fielder’s choice, scoring 2020 West graduate Cade McNeil in the process.

Wheelersburg junior Chase Conley and Thomas each added an RBI in the bottom of the fifth to pull within one of Huntington at 5-4.

After a scoreless sixth, Huntington would add three runs in the top of the seventh — one thanks to a passed ball and the others the result of RBI-singles — to retake a four-run lead at 8-4.

With the four-run loss, Post 23 falls to 5-8 on the season, with a chance to earn a league win on Wednesday at Waverly Post 142.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Portsmouth Post 23 and Wheelersburg pitcher Elias Robson pitched two innings, allowing just one hit during Post 23’s game on Tuesday versus the Huntington Hounds 17-U travel team. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Elias-Robinson-_-1.jpg Portsmouth Post 23 and Wheelersburg pitcher Elias Robson pitched two innings, allowing just one hit during Post 23’s game on Tuesday versus the Huntington Hounds 17-U travel team. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphoto.com Huntington Hounds and Minford center-fielder Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis crosses home plate to put the Hounds ahead of Portsmouth Post 23 2-0 during the first inning of Tuesday’s game. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Elijah-VL-_-1.jpg Huntington Hounds and Minford center-fielder Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis crosses home plate to put the Hounds ahead of Portsmouth Post 23 2-0 during the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphoto.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved