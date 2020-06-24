Coomson ready to translate experience to SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Finding a go-getter is extremely important to formulating a winning culture inside any program.

The Shawnee State women’s soccer program certainly found such a player in England defender Sarah Coomson, who will join the Bears’ roster for the 2020 academic year on forward — and add a wealth of valuable experience to the SSU program with her playing experiences.

“It means more than words can describe,” Coomson said. “To be able to play football in a different country is truly a rewarding experience.”

A late bloomer in the sport, Coomson — who didn’t start playing soccer until 15 years of age — was able to advance quickly in the game.

She joined the Brentford Football Club’s First Team at 17 years old, and after a season there, was brought in to play for the Queens Park Rangers’ football club.

During her three seasons with Queens Park, Coomson appeared on the unit’s reserve squad during each of her first two years — before moving up to the first team this past season.

Coomson was named as the Manager’s Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign.

“She (Coomson) deservedly made the move up to first team football and applies her physical strength in 1-v-1 duels,” according to a bio from the Queens Park Rangers’ official website. “A physically strong centre half that builds attacks by traveling well with the ball from defensive areas.”

In addition to her soccer experience, Coomson represented England at the 2017 Street Football World Cup — and has even taken on a designing role as far as soccer cleats are concerned, having aided NIKE in their design of the Nike Phantom Football Boots.

She’s also coached aspring soccer players like herself, having signed up and completed a FA Level 1 in Coaching Football course — as well as undertaking causal coaching work for Queens Park, according to the Middlesex Football Association website.

With Shawnee State, Coomson felt like she could build on the life-changing experiences that she has already experienced as a freshman, citing her relationship with head coach Natasha Ademakinwa and SSU’s favorable student-to-teacher ratio as the main reasons that led to her decision.

Her choice will greatly aid a backline that returns defensive standouts Ellie Aston and Paige Alford, but also loses seniors Jill Kelly and Clarissa McKinney from the far end.

“I met with Natasha and instantly felt like being able to be coached under her guidance and knowledge would be a massive and enriching opportunity,” Coomson said. “I chose Shawnee because of the ideal teacher-to-student ratio. Being able to get more one to one time with a teacher is important and beneficial towards my academic achievements.”

As her college debut gets closer to becoming reality, Coomson is excited for the possibilities that will certainly arise from making new relationships and memories at Shawnee State University.

“I hope to meet new friends and gain many new experiences,” Coomson said. “I want to graduate knowing that I’ve gotten the most out of my time at Shawnee State.”

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.