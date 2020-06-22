Post 23 wins Wooden Bat Tourney

HILLSBORO — Indeed, the wood was good for Portsmouth Post 23’s Senior squad.

That’s because the Post 23 baseball Seniors captured the championship on Sunday of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament, going 4-1 in the three-day event at Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park — and taking the trophy home with two tough wins on Sunday.

In the championship tilt, the Seniors scored a 3-1 triumph over Chillicothe Post 757 — breaking a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.

That victory on Sunday followed a 4-0 shutout of Piqua, as Portsmouth pitcher and 2020 Clay graduate Dakota Dodds tossed a complete-game three-hitter.

With the tournament championship, the Post 23 club —after an 0-6 start —is now 5-7, sandwiched around a 26-3 runaway win at South Webster last Wednesday.

Besides Sunday’s sweep, Post 23 won its first two affairs of the event — a 10-4 victory over the Hillsboro Junior Mavericks and a 14-5 defeat of host Hillsboro.

Its only loss was a 6-1 Saturday setback against Waverly Post 142, which incidentally dropped a 14-0 mercy-rule against Chillicothe on Sunday, as a win would have advanced the Shockers to play Portsmouth in a rematch for the championship.

The Post 23 Seniors return home, and return to non-league action, against the Huntington Hounds on Tuesday.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors baseball team captured the championship of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament on Sunday, winning the championship game with a 3-1 victory over Chillicothe Post 757. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Post-23-Wooden-Bat-Champs-1.jpg The Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors baseball team captured the championship of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament on Sunday, winning the championship game with a 3-1 victory over Chillicothe Post 757. Submitted photo

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved