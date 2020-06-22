Colts shut out Shockers

HILLSBORO — With a Sunday morning first pitch, and even a ticket to the championship game at stake, the Chillicothe 757 Colts caught the Shockers simply sleep-walking.

That’s because the Colts jolted the Shockers in Sunday’s early duel of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament, shutting them out 14-0 and denying Waverly an opportunity to play for the tournament championship.

Instead, Chillicothe advanced — but the Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors defeated them 3-1 to capture the tournament title.

Waverly, which went an even 2-2 in the tournament thanks to a Saturday schedule sweep, is now 5-3.

Chillicothe and Waverly will play again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as the Shockers are the host, but that does them no good as far as what happened in Hillsboro.

Mason Ratcliff, the Shockers’ starting pitcher, recorded a quick 1-2-3 retiring of the Colts in the opening inning.

But, as Newfound Glory once sang, it was all downhill from here.

Chillicothe erupted for five runs in the second stanza, followed by four more in the fourth and another five in the fifth.

Ratcliff suffered the pitching loss despite going three and one-third frames, but only two of those five second-inning runs were earned.

He walked three and struck out two, as the Colts combined all four of the hits Ratcliff allowed with three errors, a walk, a fielder’s choice and an intentional walk for the second-inning outburst.

In fact, of the 14 runs Chillicothe scored, only 10 were earned.

“Mason (Ratcliff) had a nice start. It’s unfortunate our defense didn’t support him. It snowballed after that, and we just didn’t show up to play,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters.

The Shockers secured just five hits, stranded runners at first and second in the opening two innings, and struck out in order in the fourth.

Waverly’s baserunners were limited, as Michael Goodman and Kannon Pack singled in the first before Roger Woodruff reached on an error and Easton Lansing singled in the second.

Pack singled in the third, Jake Thornsberry singled in the fifth, and Ben Flanders walked in the sixth for Post 142’s only other baserunners.

The contest was called following the sixth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

