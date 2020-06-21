SSU’s Kelly named CoSIDA At-Large All-American

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State graduate Jill Kelly capped off a stellar career at SSU by earning her second CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-America accolade in the sport of women’s tennis on Thursday afternoon, as announced by national officials within CoSIDA.

Kelly, who held a 3.97 at the time of the nomination process, finished her academic career by making the President’s List for the seventh time in eight semesters, bumping her GPA up to a 3.98 in the process.

Kelly obtained her bachelor’s degree in mathematical science, was named as Shawnee State’s 2020 recipient of the Excellence in Mathematics-Generalist Award, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from SSU.

In addition to the accolades that Kelly obtained over her final semester, she was a member of Shawnee State’s Phi Mu Epsilon National Honor Society, volunteered 40 hours at Sierra’s Haven, and also volunteered 25 hours with the Salvation Army while running operations in the organization’s clothing store and serving in the soup kitchen.

As a soccer player, Kelly proved to be a steadying force, playing in 68 contests and starting 64 games during the fall season.

During her time as part of the tennis program, Kelly competed at the team’s No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles slots during her career, mainly during the spring portion of the schedule.

With her inclusion on the 2020 NAIA Women’s At-Large All-American list, Kelly became one of only seven women’s tennis players across the NAIA to be selected to the unit.

Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Tomomi Nagao, a nationally-ranked tennis competitor in the conference who earned NAIA Women’s At-Large First-Team All-American honors, Lindsey Wilson swimmer Jessica McDonald, who also obtained First-Team NAIA billing, and Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Emily Crump and Mendy de Rooi were the additional players from the Mid-South Conference to achieve Academic All-American honors in the six at-large sports so recognized under the At-Large definition — bowling, golf, lacrosse, swimming, tennis and wrestling.

