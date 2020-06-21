Shockers top Post 23 in Wooden Bat

HILLSBORO — They say that two out of three isn’t bad.

It indeed was a good thing for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers baseball team on Saturday, as the Shockers swept their afternoon twinbill as part of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament —including the back half with a 6-1 victory over Portsmouth Post 23.

The Shockers, in their Saturday opener following Friday’s 5-4 loss against Troy, shut out and mercy-ruled host Hillsboro — or at least its Juniors squad by a count of 11-0.

Waverly, with wins on Saturday, is now 5-2 — entering Sunday’s final regular matchup against Chillicothe 757.

That first pitch was set for 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 3 p.m. tournament championship bout.

“The approach today was a huge improvement from Friday, very proud of our team. It’s nice to sweep a doubleheader today and put ourselves in a position to get to the championship game,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters.

Portsmouth had defeated both Hillsboro clubs — 10-4 over the Juniors on Friday and 14-5 over the Seniors on Saturday —before falling to Post 142 and collecting just three hits.

The loss against the Shockers snapped Portsmouth’s three-game win streak, and dropped it to 3-7.

Portsmouth played Piqua at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Waverly 6, Post 23 1

The state’s casinos reopened this past weekend, but the Shockers’ Jacob Matthews was already dealing.

That’s because Matthews, in pitching the opening six innings against Post 23, allowed only a fourth-frame earned run while walking one and striking out six — including the side in the second stanza as part of four consecutive.

He scattered three hits, including a double by Reece Whitley on Post 23’s second at-bat.

Whitley was left stranded there, though, and the Shockers started to crank things up in the third inning —following Portsmouth starting pitcher Case Dyer dealing in his own right through the opening two frames.

Dyer retired the Shockers 1-2-3 with outfield flyouts in the first, then following a leadoff single to Lane Mettler and a wild pitch, struck out the side in the second.

The Shockers churned out 14 hits, including back-to-back-to-back leadoff singles in the third frame from Easton Lansing, J.T. Barnett and Michael Goodman —as Lansing scored on Weston Roop’s sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Roger Woodruff walked with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on Lansing’s RBI-single.

The Shockers scored twice in the fifth for a 4-1 advantage, collecting four consecutive two-out hits including a Kannon Pack double.

Mettler, Ben Flanders and Woodruff all singled, as Mettler plated Pack and Woodruff drove in Mettler.

In the sixth, Lansing singled, sprinted to second on a wild pitch, bolted to third on Barnett’s single, and then crossed on another Roop sacrifice fly.

The Shockers then scored in the last when Flanders doubled, Woodruff singled, and Lansing singled in Flanders for the 6-1 final.

As Waverly amounted runs, it provided all the run support which Matthews needed.

In the third, Post 23 scored its only run when Dyer walked and scored on a Whitley single.

But once again, Whitley was left stranded, as were two Portsmouth runners who reached in the fourth on an error and a fielder’s choice.

Seth Nichols singled off Matthews in the sixth, but he was retired on a 5-4 fielder’s choice by Whitley, who was left on base for a third time.

The only other two Post 23 baserunners reached on errors in the sixth.

Woodruff pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the Shockers, including his two strikeouts to end the game.

Waverly 11,

Hillsboro Jrs. 0, 5 innings

Derek Eblin absolutely pitched a gem, and the Shockers exploded for six sixth-stanza runs, en route to routing and blanking the Hillsboro Mavericks Juniors 11-0 on Saturday.

Waverly scored two runs apiece in the first and fourth frames, added an insurance marker in the fifth for a 5-0 advantage, then scored six runs — all with two outs — in the sixth.

The shutout win raised Waverly’s record to 4-2.

Eblin, in tossing the first four innings, didn’t allow a single baserunner of the dozen batters he faced.

He struck out nine Mavericks, as the other three Hillsboro outs he induced were all ground balls.

Levi Coriell threw the fifth for Post 142, and struck out the final two Mavericks he saw.

With one out, Hillsboro had its only baserunners on a Logan Roush walk and a Dow Moon single.

Coriell’s hitting highlights included two hits featuring a double and two runs scored, as Weston Roop recorded three runs and three hits.

Lane Mettler managed two hits, Michael Goodman and Kannon Pack popped a double apiece, and Goodman and Jerrod Tackett tacked on two runs batted in.

Troy 5, Waverly 4

The Shockers somewhat spoiled a solid pitching performance by Lane Mettler in Friday’s tournament opener, losing 5-4 to the Troy Bombers.

The six-inning contest saw Troy tally two runs apiece in the opening and closing innings, sandwiched around a single point in the fourth.

The Shockers scored once in the first on an error and back-to-back singles, then went ahead 4-2 by posting their final three runs in the third, but stranded seven baserunners for the entire game —including four in scoring position.

The loss left Waverly at 3-2, and snapped its three-game winning streak —since the Troy tilt was its only tournament game for Friday.

Mettler pitched the first four innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks, but struck out seven.

Roger Woodruff went the final two for Waverly and was charged with the pitching loss, giving up the two fifth-frame earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

The Shockers scored an unearned marker in the first as Logan Maynard reached on an error and Derek Eblin and Mettler mustered back-to-back two-out singles.

Maynard crossed on Mettler’s basehit, but Eblin and Mettler were left stranded at second and third.

In the third, Maynard and Mettler drew walks, sandwiched around an Eblin single.

Maynard scored his second run, then J.T. Barnett drove in Eblin and Mettler with a two-run, two-out hit.

But Barnett was left at first, one of three Shockers stranded at first for the game.

Waverly’s only other baserunners were Jacob Matthews with a walk in the second, Michael Goodman on a single in the fourth, Woodruff with a walk in the fifth, and Weston Roop reaching on an error in the sixth.

Only Matthews and Goodman got to second before being left there.

Staff report

