Baseball Scores and Schedule

Friday, June 19

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 14, Chillicothe 757 8 (at Chillicothe 757 Kickoff Klassic)

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 14, Granville 8 (at Chillicothe 757 Kickoff Klassic)

Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors 10, Hillsboro Jr. Mavericks 4 (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Troy Bombers 5, Waverly Post 142 4 (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Saturday, June 20

Columbus Sharks 4, Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 3 (at Chillicothe 757 Kickoff Klassic)

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 11, RBI Bulls 3 (at Chillicothe 757 Kickoff Klassic)

Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors 14, Hillsboro 5 (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Waverly Post 142 6, Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors 1 (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Waverly Post 142 11, Hillsboro Jr. Mavericks 0, 5 innings (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Sunday, June 21

Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors vs. Chillicothe 757, 9 a.m. (at Chillicothe 757 Kickoff Klassic)

Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors vs. Piqua, 12:30 p.m. (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Waverly Post 142 vs. Chillicothe 757, 10 a.m. (at Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament)

Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament Championship Game, 3 p.m.