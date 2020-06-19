VanCuren ready to pioneer path with SSU swimming

CHILLICOTHE — Being a part of a new beginning is always exciting.

That’s especially the case when the new beginning involves participating and building up a sport that you’ve always participated in.

Zane Trace’s Daley VanCuren will get to be a part of that new beginning.

The senior swimmer from the northern section of Ross County will make the trek to Shawnee State beginning with the 2020-21 academic year on forward.

“The opportunity is more than flattering,” VanCuren said. “Just thinking about the opportunity to swim, there is such an excitement level that goes with that just being a part of the team. I’m excited about the opportunities we will all have to further develop our skillsets in the sport.”

VanCuren, who competed in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles as well as the 50 and 100-yard backstrokes for the Pioneers, claimed a top-10 finish in Southeast sectional competition this past February in Athens in the 100-yard backstroke by swimming a 1:12.07.

He also posted a top-20 finish in the 50-yard freestyle by notching a 26.38, finishing 19th amongst the field.

“Competing for Zane Trace was an absolute thrill,” VanCuren said. “I couldn’t have asked for better coaches or teammates. My times were always logged and tracked, so it made it easy to see the progress that I was making. It pushed me to make consistent progress throughout the entire season. Attending Zane Trace, in general, was great. The staff there is a huge part of what made it so amazing. They really got to know us all on a personal level, so nobody was ever uncomfortable or felt left out. Academically, it was tough, but nothing beats the rush of excitement when you learn something new that you’re going to use in the real world and in college.”

Upon getting to know Gerald Cadogan, VanCuren came away impressed with Cadogan’s vigor in building the program and his knowledge of the sport of swimming in general.

VanCuren visited the SSU campus twice prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I was very impressed with his passion,” VanCuren said of Cadogan. “His commitment to expand this swimming program is second-to-none. I can’t wait to see what we all do under his direction.”

With his college decision under wraps, VanCuren is completely focused on improving his body and mind for the tests that he is sure to face in college.

The senior’s goals are to achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above while setting an SSU swim record.

“While at Shawnee State, I want to strive for greatness not just athletically, but academically as well,” VanCuren said. “I want to be a regular figure on the Dean’s List and set a Shawnee State swimming record.”

