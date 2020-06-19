Clay shuts out Valley

LUCASVILLE — A last-minute site switch was no worries for the Clay Panthers.

That’s because Clay captured a 4-0 league shutout victory at Valley on Thursday, as the contest was originally scheduled to be played in Rosemount —but rain prompted the move to the Indians’ Reservation.

Clay, after losing 7-5 in its opener against South Webster on Monday, climbed to 1-1 with the win.

Following the cancellation of the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring season, the Panthers — along with Minford, Valley and South Webster from Scioto County — joined Coal Grove from Ohio and Raceland and Greenup County from Kentucky in forming an independent league.

On Thursday, three Panther pitchers combined for seven innings of shutout baseball, as Caleb McNutt and Shaden Malone both went three and Jaden Jessee the final frame.

Jessee paced the Panthers at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, while Carson Porginski and Dakota Dodds dialed up doubles as well.

Clay scored two runs in the opening inning, then added another apiece in the third and sixth.

The Panthers return home, and return to league action, on Monday evening against Minford.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Another league game, Coal Grove at South Webster, was rained out on Thursday with no new makeup date set yet.

