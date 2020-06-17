Valley pulls away from Jeeps

SOUTH WEBSTER — While South Webster went one-by-one-by-one on Tuesday, the visiting Valley Indians just tagged the Jeeps for bigger numbers in the later frames.

That’s because the Indians amounted three sixth-inning runs and four more seventh-stanza markers —en route to breaking a 3-3 tie and defeating South Webster 10-3 in a league baseball bout.

Following the cancellation of the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring season, the Jeeps — along with Clay, Minford and Valley from Scioto County — joined Coal Grove from Ohio and Raceland and Greenup County from Kentucky in forming an independent league.

The Jeeps dropped to 1-1 with the loss, scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth frames after the Indians managed two in the opening at-bat.

But then Valley scored seven straight over the final two innings, taking advantage of five South Webster errors and despite being outhit 6-4.

Valley’s Connor Fell, in relief of starting pitcher Devin Wiley, finished with the win — throwing three innings of scoreless baseball with two hits and two strikeouts.

South Webster’s Jaren Lower was charged with the pitching loss.

Both starters, despite no-decisions, did throw well —including Jeep freshman Robert Martin, who struck out 11 over the first five innings and allowed no earned runs with three hits and four walks.

Wiley went the opening three, and gave up two earned runs with four hits and four strikeouts.

Jace Copley, with two doubles and six runs batted in, paced the Indians at the plate.

Chase Morrow and George Arnett added a single apiece, as Morrow scored three times.

Wyatt Tubb tallied two runs batted in and Hunter Edwards added one.

Billy Jones paced the Jeeps with two hits including a double and an RBI, while Lower, Cam Carpenter, Braden Martin and Nick Smith mustered a single apiece.

Smith and Lower landed RBIs, as Martin scored a run.

The Jeeps were set to return home, and return to league action, on Thursday against Coal Grove.

