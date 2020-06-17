Shockers rally past Lancaster

PIKETON — The Shockers suffered from a power outage early on Tuesday, but then hit the switch when it mattered most.

That’s because, after trailing 2-0 and struggling mightily throughout the first four innings, host Post 142 pushed ahead of Lancaster Post 11 with two runs in the sixth — and pulled off an impressive 3-2 triumph in a baseball bout at Piketon High School.

The win was Waverly’s third consecutive to raise its record to 3-1, including two in a row over Lancaster — whom the Shockers split a road doubleheader at last Friday night.

Waverly won that nightcap 5-2, then returned roughly 40 hours later and defeated McArthur-Jackson 5-3 in a makeup matchup on Sunday.

Tuesday’s tilt was another low-scoring nailbiter, but one which Waverly was playing poorly throughout the first four frames.

Lancaster retired the Shockers 1-2-3 through their first three at-bats, but then they got on the board in the fifth to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Then, in the sixth, Post 142 banged out three of its five hits —all singles — although the go-ahead run was actually a bases-loaded walk to Michael Goodman.

In the seventh, with Waverly now leading 3-2 and Derek Eblin in relief for the save, the Shockers turned a 4-6-3 double play —but Lancaster’s Tylor Wolfe walked for another attempt to tie.

But Wolfe was left stranded there, as Eblin recorded a strikeout to end the game.

“Very proud of our team. We really weren’t playing well enough to win the game for the majority of the game, but we grinded it out and were able to pull it off,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. “Mason (Ratcliff), Levi (Coriell) and Derek (Eblin) all were sharp on the mound. All three made great adjustments from their previous outing.”

Levi Coriell pitched the fifth and sixth innings and actually earned the win, striking out two.

He retired the Post 11 side 1-2-3 in the fifth, then gave up two walks before escaping the sixth —stranding runners at first and second.

Leaving Lancaster runners aboard was a theme for Post 142.

Besides the final two innings, Lancaster left two on in both the first and fourth — and even the bases loaded in the second after scoring its initial point.

Mason Ratcliff started for Post 142, going the opening four frames and allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

The guests got on the board with single runs in the second and third, combining a single, two hit batsmen and an error for their second-stanza mark.

In the third, Lancaster went up 2-0 when Nick Congrove singled —and crossed on Wolfe’s RBI-double.

But Wolfe went for third trying for the triple, and perhaps it marked a tide-turner — as the Shockers threw him out in the form of an 8-6-5 outfield relay play.

Kannon Pack singled for Post 142 in the fourth for its first baserunner, but it wasn’t until the fifth that the Shockers scored.

They combined a Lane Mettler leadoff single, an error, a stolen base, a walk, and finally a Weston Roop RBI on a fielder’s choice which scored Roger Woodruff.

In the sixth, Pack and Mettler led off with singles, and J.T. Barnett and Goodman both walked — sandwiched around an Easton Lansing RBI-single which plated Pack.

Goodman drew the walk which scored Mettler, and Waverly went up 3-2 and held on for the comeback win.

Congrove went 2-for-4 and Daniel Hurst 2-for-3 with a fourth-inning double to lead Lancaster.

The Shockers return to action on Friday in Hillsboro’s three-day Wooden Bat Tournament, and open against the Troy Bombers at Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park.

First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

Staff report

