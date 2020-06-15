SSU Athletics set for 2nd orientation session

PORTSMOUTH — The SSU Athletics and Admissions staffs will be holding a virtual information session for all incoming Shawnee State student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon (June 17) through Zoom, according to university officials.

The session, which runs from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will discuss the following:

* Class Registration

* Professor Communication

* Eligibility requirements

* Social Media

* Student Orientation Links

To tune into the virtual sessions, click on www.shawnee.edu/virtual-visit.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.