Shockers win 2nd straight game

PIKETON — With Jacob Matthews on the mound, Derek Eblin at the dish, and some free passes in between, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers Senior baseball team captured its second consecutive victory with a single-game win on Sunday.

By scoring twice in the fourth inning and three more times in the fifth, the Shockers defeated visiting McArthur-Jackson 5-3 in a makeup matchup at Piketon High School.

The contest was started on Wednesday with its original date, but inclement weather forced an early-inning suspension —and it was completed on Sunday.

The Shockers (2-1) split a season-opening doubleheader on Friday night at Lancaster Post 11, as they won that back-half bout 5-2 to make Sunday’s triumph their second straight.

Matthews, in pitching the first five innings, allowed only one hit — a Chase Ingalls single to start the game.

He did walk five, but struck out nine, including the side 1-2-3 in the third.

He also faced the minimum three batters in the fifth, as Post 142 turned two double plays in the game.

The McArthur-Jackson squad actually loaded the bases on Matthews in the opening two innings, and had runners at first and second in the fourth, but he escaped the jams with inning-ending strikeouts each time.

J.T. Barnett, despite allowing all three of the guests’ runs in the sixth and a leadoff walk in the seventh, gained the save.

Barnett worked the final two stanzas as he walked three, gave up four hits and struck out two.

“Jacob, for his first outing, was what we wanted him to be. He pounded the zone and let his defense work,” said Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters. “Derek came up with a big knock for us in the fourth to get us rolling.”

That big knock by cleanup hitter Derek Eblin was a two-run home run, which followed a one-out walk to Kannon Pack.

Up until that walk, the Shockers’ only baserunner was Pack, who walked with two outs in the opening inning.

But walks and hit batsmen both were plentiful for Post 142.

Especially in the fifth frame, when Waverly batted around — and benefited from seven straight batters reaching base, including five via the free pass.

Weston Roop was hit by a pitch, Logan Maynard singled, Pack and Eblin both walked, Lane Mettler was plunked and Roger Woodruff walked.

Roop, Maynard and Pack all scored, as Eblin, Mettler and Woodruff were credited with runs batted in.

Prior to Roop reaching, Michael Goodman singled, as the Shockers’ only other basehit was a single by Mettler in the fourth.

Post 142 returns home, and returns to single-game action, against Lancaster on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

