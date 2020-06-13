Shockers split opener with Post 11

LANCASTER — The Waverly Post 142 Shockers are back on the field — and officially in the win column.

That’s because the Shockers Seniors, in a season-opening baseball doubleheader on Friday night at Lancaster’s Beavers Field, split with host Lancaster Post 11 —bouncing back from an 10-1 five-inning mercy-rule loss in the opener by taking a 5-2 triumph in the nightcap.

Post 142 actually officially started its Senior team season on Wednesday night against visiting Jackson Post 81, but the game got rained out early on — and rescheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Against Lancaster, the Shockers scored just once on one hit in the first game, but recovered in the second by churning out five runs on nine hits and providing all the run support for Shocker starting pitcher Lane Mettler.

Mettler, in pitching the first four innings for Waverly for the victory, didn’t allow a single hit while striking out eight — while walking one batter apiece in the second, third and fourth innings after retiring Lancaster 1-2-3 in the first.

Roger Woodruff worked the next two frames for the Shockers, and again only allowed a walk in each.

Mason Ratcliff recorded the save in the seventh, despite giving up Post 11’s only runs on two singles sandwiched around a fielder’s choice.

With Waverly leading 5-2, Ratcliff induced a flyout and a strikeout to end the game.

Mettler more than helped his cause in the fourth inning, clubbing a bases-loaded double to make it 5-0.

“It was nice to get back on the field and get a doubleheader in. We had some rust to knock off that first game, but it was good to see our team bounce back and perform well the second game,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. “Lane was all you could ask for in his first outing. He came up with a big knock for us that really let him settle in on the mound. Excited to see where this summer takes us, we have a great bunch of young men on our squad.”

Woodruff and Weston Roop went 2-for-3 for the Shockers in the second, while Kannon Pack posted a 2-for-4 game.

In the second stanza, Woodruff singled to lead off, then scored two batters later on a single by Easton Lansing.

The Shockers scored again in the third — when Pack singled to lead off, stole second and third, and scored on Woodruff’s two-out RBI-single.

Roop and Pack then singled in the fourth as Derek Eblin walked — setting up Mettler with his bases-clearing double.

In the opener, the Shockers secured only one hit — and it wasn’t until the fourth inning by Logan Maynard.

Maynard made it to second on an E-7 as part of his single, as he went to third on a wild pitch —and crossed on Pack’s sacrifice fly.

Prior to that point, Roop had walked to lead off the game, but then the next nine Shockers were retired.

Lancaster loaded up for seven runs in the second inning after an initial first-inning run, and then tallied twice more in the fourth.

The first game was called with an eight-run rule following five frames, as the Shockers did walk the bases loaded in the fifth —but failed to score.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night, but this matchup will be a single game scheduled to take place in Waverly.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo.jpg

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved