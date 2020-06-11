Strange ready to make SSU tennis impact

JACKSON — Finding one’s passion is very important in life — because as far as that passion can take them physically or mentally, that same passion can provide even greater amounts of support from an emotional standpoint.

For Carson Strange, that’s what tennis represents for the Jackson native.

The Jackson High School product will get to live out that same passion at Shawnee State, where Strange will play the next four years of his tennis career for Steve Boone and the men’s tennis program.

“I get to live out what I have a passion for,” Strange said. “Playing at the collegiate level gives me the tools to hopefully go farther than college. With my senior season being canceled, I’m ready to work hard to achieve that goal.”

Strange, who played tennis and football at Jackson, was an effective talent throughout his time with the Ironmen, being a strong rotational piece in both lineups — especially for the latter program, where he contributed to a winning unit that went 32-12 with three consecutive OHSAA Division III playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2019).

“My teammates supported me and pushed to be the best,” Strange said. “My coaches gave me the techniques and the wisdom that I needed to succeed in matches, in games, and in life.”

With the SSU tennis program, Strange was immediately attracted to the personality of Boone — as well as those of the players in which Boone has mentored.

He’s ready to make a similar impact as he gears up for his own collegiate career.

“I liked how passionate (Steve) Boone was about the program and being the best,” Strange said. “The tennis program is going to be successful because of him, and I want to be there when it happens. Coach Boone and everyone at Shawnee State are very friendly, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

As his four years of college begin, Strange is hoping to make the same progressions that his future teammates already have shown throughout their careers.

“I want to be a leader, but also, a team player,” Strange said. “I just want to make sure that while everyone is working at getting better, we are still having fun as well. I hope to grow as a tennis player and as a person.”