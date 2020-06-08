Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Results — Week One

LESAGE, W.Va. — 47 student-atheletes from the Tri-State Area took to the course for the first Tri-State Junior Golf Tour event of the 2020 calendar year at Riviera Country Club in Lesage, W. Va.

On Monday, June 15, the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour will convene at The Elks Country Club in McDermott for their second event of the summer.

7-9 Division

Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 47

Gatlin Hale — 51

Teagan Conway — 62

Emma Dodson — 66

10-12 Division

Bryant Stephens, Flatwoods, Ky. — 36

Brock Brown — 38

Alec Conway — 42

Evan Johnson — 42

Emi Ledford — 44

Olivia Frye — 57

Addy Blakeman — 59

Mikey Shephard — 61

13-15 Division, Flight 1

Landon Roberts, Proctorville, Oh. — 70

Titus McGlone — 79

Price Harris — 82

Laith Hamid — 84

Brody Kilburn — 87

Brayden DeHart —89

Eli Ford — 106

13-15 Division, Flight 2

Torin Kirk, Russell, Ky. — 90

Jacob Hensley — 91

Jeremiah Gizer — 102

Kolten Kirk — 112

Chad Camp — 124

Connor Amos — 136

Michael Blair — 136

13-18 Girls Division

Bre Boggs, Olive Hill, Ky. — 80

Carley Cullop — 88

Laney Sorrell — 100

Kristen Ramey — 103

Victoria Brown — 104

16-18 Division, Flight 1

Hunter Messer, Ashland, Ky. — 78

Clayton Ison — 79

Tyson Webb — 81

Dakota Pell — 83

Max Waddell — 87

Logan Cummins — 87

Derrick Pell — 88

Clayon Jones — 88

Matthew Koverman — 88

Brynden Roark — 96

16-18 Division, Flight 2

Christian Hall, Chesapeake, Oh. — 83

Jackson McComas — 94

Eli Adkins — 91

Jackson Stephens — 92

Gavin Baker — 94

Alex Deborde — 94

The Riviera Country Club in Lesage, West Virgina hosted the first event for the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Thursday, June 4. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Riveria-County-Club.jpg The Riviera Country Club in Lesage, West Virgina hosted the first event for the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Thursday, June 4. Courtesy of The Riviera Country Club

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved