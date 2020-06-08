Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Results — Week One

LESAGE, W.Va. — 47 student-atheletes from the Tri-State Area took to the course for the first Tri-State Junior Golf Tour event of the 2020 calendar year at Riviera Country Club in Lesage, W. Va.
On Monday, June 15, the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour will convene at The Elks Country Club in McDermott for their second event of the summer.
7-9 Division
Dylan White, Russell, Ky. — 47
Gatlin Hale — 51
Teagan Conway — 62
Emma Dodson — 66
10-12 Division
Bryant Stephens, Flatwoods, Ky. — 36
Brock Brown — 38
Alec Conway — 42
Evan Johnson — 42
Emi Ledford — 44
Olivia Frye — 57
Addy Blakeman — 59
Mikey Shephard — 61
13-15 Division, Flight 1
Landon Roberts, Proctorville, Oh. — 70
Titus McGlone — 79
Price Harris — 82
Laith Hamid — 84
Brody Kilburn — 87
Brayden DeHart —89
Eli Ford — 106
13-15 Division, Flight 2
Torin Kirk, Russell, Ky. — 90
Jacob Hensley — 91
Jeremiah Gizer — 102
Kolten Kirk — 112
Chad Camp — 124
Connor Amos — 136
Michael Blair — 136
13-18 Girls Division
Bre Boggs, Olive Hill, Ky. — 80
Carley Cullop — 88
Laney Sorrell — 100
Kristen Ramey — 103
Victoria Brown — 104
16-18 Division, Flight 1
Hunter Messer, Ashland, Ky. — 78
Clayton Ison — 79
Tyson Webb — 81
Dakota Pell — 83
Max Waddell — 87
Logan Cummins — 87
Derrick Pell — 88
Clayon Jones — 88
Matthew Koverman — 88
Brynden Roark — 96
16-18 Division, Flight 2
Christian Hall, Chesapeake, Oh. — 83
Jackson McComas — 94
Eli Adkins — 91
Jackson Stephens — 92
Gavin Baker — 94
Alex Deborde — 94
