Still time to register for Run By The River Virtual 5K

RUSSELL, Ky. — There’s still time to register for the 43rd annual Kiwanis Run By The River Virtual 5K.

So far, participants officially signed up range in age from eight to 83, with six Florida residents and one from Texas among those planning to run or walk.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky.

The money raised is used for such projects as Thanksgiving food baskets, Shop with a Cop, backpacks filled with school supplies for students at the three Greenup County school districts, and contributions to those schools’ youth services centers.

Deadline for registering for this year’s virtual race, which can be run anywhere in the world, is at midnight on Wednesday, June 10 at runbytheriver.com.

Cost is $27.

Runners have from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 through midnight on Saturday, June 13 to complete their run or walk.

Times must be turned in by midnight on Saturday, June 13 by returning to runbytheriver.com, selecting the Runner Time Entry tab at the top of the page, then sending the requested information to the race director.

Results will be posted on Sunday, June 14 on Run By The River’s Facebook page and on runbytheriver.com.

This year’s race could not be conducted in person due to restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the change will allow runners from anywhere in the world to participate by running independently wherever they live and reporting their time.

All who register and report times will receive a special shirt and finisher medal as a reminder of the unusual circumstances this year imposed.

The shirt and medal will be mailed about a week after completion of the event.