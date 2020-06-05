PRP sets June 27 for start night

WEST PORTSMOUTH — At long last, or at least it surely seems that way, Portsmouth Raceway Park plans to finally rev up the engines on its 2020 postponed racing season.

That’s because, after weeks of a 1-2 punch from either hard rainfall and/or orders by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in the statewide response to the coronavirus threat, PRP —per its social media accounts on Thursday — officially announced a tentative date for its 2020 opening night.

That date is in fact set for Saturday, June 27 — just three weeks away.

The following post appeared on the PRP’s Twitter account on Thursday, along with additional information appearing on the track’s Facebook page.

“It has been a long off season but we are excited to announce that we are tentatively scheduled to open with racing on June 27, 2020. Keep the rain away and follow those CDC guidelines for social distancing and we’ll see everyone then!”

A complete program for its Opening Night is scheduled according to the Facebook post, and included a comment about forthcoming details regarding IF spectators will be permitted to attend and if so, what admission prices will be.

The original Opening Night was scheduled for Saturday, May 9 — but because of ferocious thunderstorms on April 8 and with DeWine’s “Stay-At-Home” order still in place, that date suddenly became jeopardized.

At the time, 15-year PRP promoter Donna Rayburn wasn’t optimistic about a May 9 opening night with the (PRP) Kickoff Classic — due to the time needed to clean up and completely sanitize the entire dirt-track facility along State Route 73 in West Portsmouth.

That entire facility — which often floods because of its location close to the Scioto AND Ohio rivers — includes the dirt track, grandstands, concession stand and restrooms.

In a report which appeared in the April 11 edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times, Rayburn re-stated the importance of following Facebook and the PRP’s page for “updates on anything”, as a complete 2020 schedule of events is listed on the PRP’s website (www.portsraceway.com).

Since mid-May, PRP has been hosting live discussions on Facebook — which take place on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.

Speaking of Facebook, PRP posted program information for its June 27 slate — as gates will open at 4 p.m., followed by a driver’s meeting at 6 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and official racing action under way at 7:30 p.m.

Late Models will pay $2,000 to win — along with $800 for Modifieds, $500 for Limited Late Models and $400 for Sport Mods.

Of course, that June 27 date is subject to change — due to the potential of any random rainfall AND any possible change in the Center for Disease Control’s federal guidelines.

Portsmouth Raceway Park has officially announced that Saturday, June 27 will be its tentative opening night for the 2020 racing season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_72384873_3207402762607297_4074110890704633856_o.jpg Portsmouth Raceway Park has officially announced that Saturday, June 27 will be its tentative opening night for the 2020 racing season. Courtesy of Portsmouth Raceway Park

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved