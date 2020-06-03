Health department gives guidance to McGraw League

PORTSMOUTH — After meeting with local officials in the Scioto County Health Department, McGraw Basketball League director Kurt McGraw announced that the start date of this summer’s league would be pushed back to the week of June 15.

In prior weeks, outdoor basketball league had planned to begin to play this week at their facilities located at 1321 State Route 140. Local health officials recommended that McGraw move back the start of the league to the week of June 15 in accordance with the state of Ohio’s guidance on contact sports. In comparison, non-contact sports such as baseball and softball were allowed to begin to play Tuesday, May 26, in accordance with Ohio’s re-opening guidelines.

The June 15 start date may also be pushed back as McGraw said the plans to start that week are, as of now, tentative.

“We had to plan something to get teams registered and get things ready to go,” McGraw said. “As soon as things are cleared and the governor OK’s us to play contact sports, we’re going to play — we’re going to start it the next day. That’s our goal is to play basketball.”

McGraw stated the league is preparing a variety of plans for players to participate in once the state indeed gives the go-ahead. These plans include individual and team workouts during weekly time slots, as well as playing games once the state deems the situation fit.

“We’re going to do some camps, going to do some basketball workouts. We can handle 50 kids at a timeout here,” McGraw said. “This is the one thing we can do to try and bring some normalcy back.”

McGraw posted the following tentative start dates to the McGraw Basketball League Facebook page Wednesday:

Tuesday, June 16

7&8 grade Girls at 5 p.m.

Junior Varsity Girls at 5 p.m.

High School Girls at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 18,

Freshman & JV Boys at 5 p.m.

Varsity Boys at 7 P.M

Friday, June 19,

Boys Grades 7 at 5 p.m.

Boys Grades 8 at 7 P.M

Saturday, June 20,

Boys and Girls Grades 1-4 at 4 P.M

Boys and Girls Grades 5-6 at 7 P.M

Additional information for parents and players interested will also be posted to the MBL Facebook page as Ohio announces any changes to their orders, or the league has updates for its’ teams.

McGraw asks those individuals signing up to refrain from paying their child’s $55 registration fee until play begins and can do so in person.

“We have close to 50 teams registered now. I expect us to have close to 70 teams signed up,” McGraw said. “I’m hopeful that we can play this summer.”

Teams, players, or parents wishing to participate in the McGraw Basketball League this summer may do so by visiting http://mcgrawleague.net/online-registration/ and signing up.

Players in the Fall 2019 McGraw Basketball League play in a game at the McGraw League courts located just off State Route 140. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_IMG_5051.jpg Players in the Fall 2019 McGraw Basketball League play in a game at the McGraw League courts located just off State Route 140. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved