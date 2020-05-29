‘Burg’s Warren signs with KCU

WHEELERSBURG — Brady Warren, a 2020 Wheelersburg High School graduate, has found his home at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Ky. for the next four years of his education — along with a chance to continue playing the game he loves.

Warren, a four-year soccer player for the Pirates and a three-year baseball player due to the cancelled 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association season, inked his letter-of-intent to KCU late last week in a joint signing ceremony with classmate and teammate on the baseball diamond Cole Ratcliff.

Ratcliff and Warren, in addition to being best friends, will also be rooming together in Grayson once the fall semester officially begins.

“I was looking for a place that felt like home and KCU really fit that description,” Warren said. “Everyone there took me in as one of their own.

After a 13-6-2 campaign during the fall of 2018, KCU men’s soccer program finished the 2019 season with a 4-13 record.

If NAIA intercollegiate sports are to resume in their entirety this fall after the cancelled spring sports season, Warren sees himself fitting in perfectly into the Knights’ locker-room — both on and off the field.

“I’m a hard worker and I play physical with a lot of knowledge of the game,” Warren said. “I think I’ll be able to make my game fit perfectly.”

During his time on the pitch with Coach Jon Estep and the Wheelersburg Pirates, the ‘Burg boys soccer program claimed back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division II championships during Warren’s junior and senior seasons — including an astounding 18-2 record during the 2019 campaign.

They were also Division III district runners-up.

Although Warren’s game and education must now transition to the next level as a college athlete, he says it’s difficult to understate his relationships with former teammates and coaches at Wheelersburg.

“Playing under Coach Estep and the rest of the staff was a blessing,” Warren said. “They truly care about everyone on the team and they treat you as one of their own. With that being said, playing soccer was a blessing — great coaches and great teammates that were more like brothers to me than anything! It was the time of my life.”

2020 Wheelersburg graduate Brady Warren attempts a header from a corner kick from a Pirate teammate during a game in the 2019 regular season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Brady-Warren-_-Burg-1.jpg 2020 Wheelersburg graduate Brady Warren attempts a header from a corner kick from a Pirate teammate during a game in the 2019 regular season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times 2020 Wheelersburg graduate Brady Warren signs his letter of intent to attend and play soccer for Kentucky Christian University beginning during the fall of 2020. (Pictured, seated L-R) Michele Warren, Brady Warren. (Standing L-R) Creed Warren, Patrick Warren. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Brady-Warren-_-Signing-1.jpg 2020 Wheelersburg graduate Brady Warren signs his letter of intent to attend and play soccer for Kentucky Christian University beginning during the fall of 2020. (Pictured, seated L-R) Michele Warren, Brady Warren. (Standing L-R) Creed Warren, Patrick Warren. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

