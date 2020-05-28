“Dan McDavid Memorial Field” approved by Green School Board

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Local Schools Board of Education passed two measures at Tuesday’s special meeting to honor former coach and longtime basketball official Dan McDavid.

McDavid, the winningest coach in both Green football and baseball history, died on Monday, May 11, after a battle with cancer. At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Green Board of Education passed two measures: the naming of the new or renovated baseball field as “Dan McDavid Memorial Field,” as well as the retiring of McDavid’s No. 7 baseball jersey at Green High School.

These measures will occur as the Green Local School District continues in the building process of its new schools — a result of the 62-38 margin during the November 2018 levy for the building of new schools vote.

School board members Sandi Cherry, Russell Gleim, Amber McCalvin, Keith Otworth and Sandi Poe each cast votes at Tuesday’s meeting, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

In addition to the measures passed by the school board Tuesday, Green Local Schools asked via Facebook that any former players of McDavid to please send a picture of themselves in their playing uniform to school officials to be included in a picture collage at the new or renovated field.

From the post: “ATTENTION FORMER PLAYERS OF COACH MCDAVID: If you played for Coach Dan McDavid, please send us a picture (preferably in your Bobcat uniform) to be included in a photo collage. We would like to include this as a part of the soon-to-be new or renovated “Dan McDavid Memorial Field.” This will be a baseball field; however, we would love to include former baseball and football players.

Note…These can be individual or team photos. The deadline is Friday, June 5, 2020.

Email them to: coachdansplayers@yahoo.com”

Former Green athletic director and football coach Ted Newsome reflected on the news of McDavid’s passing and his impact on Green student-athletes in a prior interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times.

“Dan McDavid was a classy individual and a good man who did a lot of good for the lives of young people. He developed teams at Green into good programs and is one of the all-time great Green Bobcats, along with being a fixture in the Southeast Ohio athletic world for 30-plus years. He contributed a lot and he gained a ton of respect,” said Newsome. “My heart broke and I was pretty tore up when I heard the news. He was so helpful to me and supportive and we worked well together for the six years he was the head baseball coach and I was the athletic director. He was a great man and a great friend whom we all lost.”

McDavid’s No. 7 jersey was also voted to be retired by the Green School Board on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_McDavid-2.jpg McDavid’s No. 7 jersey was also voted to be retired by the Green School Board on Tuesday. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com The Green School Board approved plans on Tuesday to dedicate the new or renovated varsity baseball field the “Dan McDavid Memorial Field” following the passing of McDavid Monday, May 11. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Dan-McDavid-_Green.jpg The Green School Board approved plans on Tuesday to dedicate the new or renovated varsity baseball field the “Dan McDavid Memorial Field” following the passing of McDavid Monday, May 11. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved