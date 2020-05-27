SSU partners up with BSN, NIKE

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University has announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with NIKE through BSN SPORTS to continue to make NIKE the official apparel of SSU Athletics.

BSN will also serve as the official equipment provider.

The agreement — which will begin on July 1, 2020 — is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all NAIA, NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NJCAA schools.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BSN,” SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said. “We’ve had a great relationship with BSN and renewing our contract, while remaining with NIKE, will strengthen the SSU brand and benefit our entire campus. They’ve been wonderful to work with as true partners who are committed to promoting Shawnee State University. We are looking forward to taking our partnership to another level as we continue providing our growing number of student-athletes exceptional experiences representing the Bears.”

NIKE will serve as the exclusive outfitter for Shawnee State University’s intercollegiate sports teams.

The multi-year agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“We are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Shawnee State University and Nike to provide the finest apparel and athletic gear,” Todd Northrop, Vice President of Collegiate Select at BSN SPORTS, said. “By partnering together, we are able to elevate the performance and impact of the Bears athletic program, as well as, the student-athlete experience on and off the field or court. We are proud to be their partner.”

ABOUT NIKE, INC.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiaries include Converse Inc., which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley International LLC, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

ABOUT BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.