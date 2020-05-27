SSU’s JARAC planning for reopening

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State Athletics continues to follow the guidelines set in place by the State of Ohio and Gov. Mike DeWine.

While the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center remains closed, plans are being finalized to open the JARAC up to the general public again — while adhering to the social distancing and general guidelines that have been put in place.

“We have been working on plans to reopen the JARAC including Waller Gymnasium, the Student Recreation Center, the Performance Athletic Weight Room (PAW) and the Warsaw Aquatic Center,” SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said. “These plans are being coordinated with the larger scope of a gradual and thoughtful re-opening of Shawnee State University’s entire campus. The health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community continues to be our No. 1 priority. Our goal is to have the facility open with the appropriate guidelines in June. We appreciate everyone’s patience and look forward to seeing people back in the JARAC.”

The James A. Rhodes Athletic Center was closed to the general public on March 11 as a result of the circumstances from COVID-19 and has remained closed since that time.

Updates on hours and general information regarding necessary guidelines will be made available upon the facility’s official reopening.

