Igaz finds fit at Cumberlands

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Just over a month ago, 2020 Portsmouth West graduate Joe Igaz discussed with The Portsmouth Daily Times what his reactions were to the closure of Franklin University and subsequent closure of Urbana University where just two months prior he had signed a letter of intent to continue his collegiate football career.

A month after Urbana’s closure, Igaz has found his new home at NAIA football powerhouse University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), a member of the Mid-South Conference.

Following his signing, Igaz reflected on some of the interest he received from numerous schools and what ultimately led him to become a Patriot.

“I’m grateful for all of the colleges that showed interest in me and offered me. What made me choose UC was that they had already offered me during the time of Urbana closing and treated me as family, even though I originally didn’t choose them,” Igaz said. “They also never changed my offer. I’m really close to the offensive coordinator and they believe that I can come in a contribute from day one.”

Coming of back-to-back 10-win seasons, Igaz walks into a program following his time at West that is set-up great for the future. During their 10-win campaign in 2019, the Patriots averaged an astounding 35.58 points per game, rushing for 2,471 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns on the year. Univ. of the Cumberlands offense is a dual-threat offense, however, as the Patriots passing ventured for 2,312 yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

Igaz sees himself fitting into the level of success the Univ. of the Cumberlands have exemplified as an up-front piece upon arrival this fall.

“I see myself coming in and working as hard as I can to be in the mix this year,” Igaz said. “They have a great program and plan to continue to succeed and I’m on board with that.”

While the unfortunate scenario of the closure of Urbana University limited his and future teammates options so late in the signing process, Igaz is still taking the most out of this experience and what it could mean for any future adversities that could arise.

“This experience has been a crazy ride, I’ve learned to never stop working because you never know what could happen,” Igaz said. “Id like to thank God, my family, all of my coaches from high school and Urbana, and my community for showing me endless support; without them I am nothing.”

2020 West senior Joe Igaz (60) helps gang-tackle a Coal Grove runner during the Senators 21-12 road win over Coal Grove back on September 13, 2019.

West grad reflects on experiences