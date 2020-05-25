Boone receives USPTA Continuing Education recognition

Shawnee State head tennis coach Steve Boone, who is a certified member of the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA), has received a Level Three Certificate of Achievement from the organization for notching 38 credits in the association’s career development program over a one-year period.

According to the organization, USPTA members work as tennis directors, club managers, teaching professionals and instructors at public and private tennis facilities. They serve as the primary delivery system of grassroots programs to grow the sport of tennis, and are a leading influence among recreational and club players for tennis equipment and services.

In addition to his Level Three Certificate of Achievement with the USPTA program, Boone, who is in his fourth year as the head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Shawnee State, is a certified roving official, a certified referee, a certified chair umpire, a certified youth instructor, and an accredited professional coach. Boone has also worked the Western and Southern Masters Tennis Tournament as a volunteer in 2002, 2009, 2013 and 2014, where he worked in operations, accounting, and in the latter pair of years, events for Kids Day and High School Day.

During his four seasons at Shawnee State, the men’s and women’s tennis programs have combined to win 29 matches.

