Kelly named academic All-District At-Large

PORTSMOUTH — For the second time in the 2019-20 academic year, Shawnee State’s Jill Kelly was named to aN NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District I team.

Kelly, after earning NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District and All-America honors in women’s soccer, officially obtained a spot on the NAIA-CoSIDA Division I Women’s At-Large Team on Thursday afternoon.

Kelly, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematical sciences in Saturday’s virtual commencement, finished her collegiate career with a 3.98 GPA.

As a soccer player, Kelly proved to be a steadying force, playing in 68 contests and starting 64 games during the fall season.

During her time as part of the tennis program, Kelly competed at the team’s No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles slots — mainly during the spring portion of the schedule.

Better yet, Kelly balanced both soccer and tennis while balancing math club and Pi Mu Epsilon National Honorary Mathematics Society.

NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s At-Large honorees are chosen from student-athletes who participate in beach volleyball, women’s bowling, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s swimming, and women’s tennis.

Kelly was one of only two tennis players chosen over the 22-state radius that NAIA District I encompasses, and one of 14 chosen across the four districts that make up North America.

The second-team NAIA-CoSIDA All-American honoree in women’s soccer will look to add another All-America honor to her mantle in the coming weeks when the Women’s At-Large All-America teams are announced.

