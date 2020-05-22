2020 Run By The River Virtual 5K set

RUSSELL, Ky. — Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Run By The River, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky.

The race this year will be a Virtual 5K run or walk.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to have a large in-person event at this time, this year’s race is being designed so that runners can participate anywhere they are around the world over a three-day period.

Usually, the Kiwanis Run By The River is held on the second Saturday in June in downtown Russell.

But due to crowd-size limitations and the need to social distance in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, participants this year will be able to run independently anywhere they are located between 12:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 11 and midnight EDT on Saturday, June 13 (the traditional date of the race).

The cost is $25 plus a $2 processing fee for $27 total.

All registrations must be completed at the Kiwanis website runbytheriver.com.

On the home page, click the Registration tab and complete the two-step registration process.

Fill out the form and press send, then complete the payment process.

Credit cards are being processed through a secure PayPal site.

Deadline for registrations is set for midnight EDT on Wednesday, June 10.

After runners complete the race, they must return to runbytheriver.com and submit their time by clicking the Runner Time Entry tab at the top of the page and filling out and sending the form.

Times can also be sent by text to the race director at (740) 532-9688.

The results will be posted on Sunday, June 14 — on runbytheriver.com and on Facebook.com/runbytheriver.

Paid participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a special medal to recognize the unusual circumstances.

Both will be mailed about a week after the race.

Proceeds from the race are used to provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member at both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools.

The club also provides food baskets at Thanksgiving for at least 50 families, makes an annual contribution to the Family Resource Centers at the Russell, Raceland-Worthington and Greenup County school districts, helps sponsor the Greenup Public Library’s summer reading program, and provides funds for Shop with a Cop and other youth projects.

For questions or more information, please contact race director Tim Gearhart via e-mail at timgearhart204@att.net or via phone or text at (740) 532-9688.