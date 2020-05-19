Rigsby signs with Penn State Fayette

Morgan Danielle Rigsby is a 2020 graduate of Portsmouth West High School where she will be graduating with honors. Morgan is a four year Honors Club member, member of Key Club, OMUN, and HPAC where she held the position of secretary. Morgan is a four-year letterman in basketball, holding position of captain. She also is a three-year letterman and a four-year volleyball player where she also held position of captain. Morgan is a three-year letterman of softball and also was a cheerleader for three years and was named homecoming attendant her freshman and senior year. After high school, Morgan plans to attend Penn State Fayette to pursue a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing while playing basketball.

