SSU’s Saunders named CoSIDA academic honoree

PORTSMOUTH — Due to her outstanding work in the classroom to go along with a career batting average that sits at an astounding .443, Shawnee State senior infielder Ashtyn Saunders was named as a CoSIDA Academic All-District I honoree on Thursday afternoon, according to the organization.

Saunders — who finished the abbreviated 2020 campaign with a .412 batting average, four RBI, six stolen bases, 10 runs scored and a .941 .OPS — currently holds a 3.58 GPA as an exercise science major.

She’s hit above .400 at the plate in every season with Shawnee State, and has started 119 games while playing in 130 for SSU over the course of her four-year career.

During her time at SSU, Saunders has racked up 42 stolen bases — a mark that currently sits third all-time in school history and is just three off of the program record of 45 set by Abbey Barrett — and is second all-time in single-season stolen bases, having swiped 19 in her freshman year.

In addition to her distinguished running abilities, Saunders is also tied for second all-time in career batting average.

The senior has also been dependable in the field, as she only committed one error in 39 defensive chances this past season at third base.

Since joining the Mid-South Conference, Saunders is one of only six softball players who have earned at least three all-MSC honors in a career.

The additional hands who have include Ericka Leighty, Hannah Dittoe, Allie Chapman, Ali Thompson and Saunders’ former teammate Marisa Brown.

She’ll look to join Dittoe and Lori Harmon as the only four-time all-conference softball players since the turn of the millenium when next spring arrives.

